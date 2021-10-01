EUR/USD bounces off yearly lows despite USD rebound, US/ EU PMIs eyed

- EUR/USD trades cautiously after falling for four consecutive sessions on Friday.
- The US Dollar Index recovers initial losses and trades above 94.30.
- Hawkish Fed’s official, rising inflation concerns, downbeat economic data jolts down as discussion points.
The EUR/USD continues with its downside momentum since the beginning of the week in the Asian session on Friday. The rebound in the US dollar pushes EUR/USD to confide in a narrow trade band in less than10-pips movement. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1576, down 0.08% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against the six majors, manages to rebound from the early lower levels and stands strong above 94.30, which keeps EUR/USD performance in check.
Investors digested the growing expectations for a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus that could begin as soon as November and a possible interest rate hike in late 2022. In addition to that, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the legislation would keep services functioning, prevent furloughs for hundreds of thousands of workers and protect the economy. The House will cast a vote on Friday for the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill. This, in tune, increases demand for the greenback.
Earlier, the mixed economic data pulled the greenback a bit lower in the US session. The Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly rose for a third straight period to 362K against the market expectations of a decline to 335K whereas the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) advanced 6.7% in Q2, slightly above the market consensus of 6.6%.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained depressed amid divergence between the ECB and the US Fed's stance on tapering and optimistic economic data. ECB President Christine Lagarde considers inflation issues as transitory and opts for the dovish monetary policy stance. On the economic data front, the Eurozone Jobless rate hit a 15-month low at 7.5% in August.
In addition to that, the \Eurozone Finance Ministers will discuss soaring energy prices on Monday about the concerns of slowing economic recovery, higher inflation prospects, and impact on investment decisions.
As for now, traders are waiting for the Eurozone Inflation Rate, Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), US PCE Price index, and ISM Manufacturing PMI to gauge market sentiment.
EUR/USD additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1577
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1581
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1756
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1891
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.161
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1563
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1537
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
