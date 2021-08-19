EUR/USD bounces off new YTD lows near 1.1660

- EUR/USD drops to fresh yearly lows in the 1.1665/60 band.
- The dollar moves to new highs in the 93.50 area.
- EMU’s Current Account surplus widened to €24 billion in June.
The selling pressure remains everything but abated around the European currency for yet another session, with EUR/USD dropping to new 2021 lows around 1.1665 during early trade.
EUR/USD weaker on dollar gains
EUR/USD remains well on the defensive, this time below the 1.1700 mark and always in response to the solid pace of the dollar.
In fact, the greenback gathered extra steam and climbed to fresh tops near 93.50 after quickly leaving behind a post- FOMC Minutes knee-jerk on Wednesday. The Committee now sees an increasing possibility of tapering the Fed’s bond-purchase programme later this year despite further progress in the labour market is still needed.
Rising speculation of QE tapering and potential rate hikes all sooner than previously estimated continues to weigh on the risk-associated assets in combination with the unabated spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus and the potential impact on global growth prospects.
In the domestic calendar, the Current Account surplus in the broader Euroland widened to €24 billion in June. Across the pond, Initial Claims are due seconded by the Philly Fed Index and the Leading Index measured by the Conference Board.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extended the leg lower and recorded new 2021 lows near 1.1660, area last visited back in early November of the past year. The monthly leg lower in the pair comes after another failed attempt to break above the tough resistance band at 1.1880/1.1900 and follows the quite solid prospect for the dollar, which remains mainly propped up by tapering/interest rates speculation. On the euro side of the equation, the re-affirmed dovish stance from the ECB (as per its latest meeting) is expected to keep spot under pressure despite auspicious results from key fundamentals and the persistent high morale in the region.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and pace of the vaccination campaign. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections in September could bring some political effervescence to the scenario. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the single currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.019% at 1.1686 and a breakdown of 1.1665 (2021 low Aug.19) would target 1.1612 (monthly low Oct.20 2020) en route to 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4 2020). On the upside, the next hurdle emerges at 1.1804 (weekly high Aug.13) followed by 1.1845 (50-day SMA) and finally 1.1908 (monthly high Jul.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. Worries about covid are also weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.