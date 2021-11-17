EUR/USD bounces off new 2021 lows near 1.1260 ahead of ECB

- EUR/USD accelerated the downside to the 1.1260 region.
- The dollar clinched new 16-month peaks past 96.00.
- Final October EMU CPI, ECB-speak due next.
The single currency manages to regain the composure somewhat and now motivates EUR/USD to regain the 1.1300 mark and beyond on Wednesday.
EUR/USD focuses on dollar, Lagarde
After bottoming out in the vicinity of 1.1260, or new cycle lows, EUR/USD seems to have met some dip buyers that pushed spot back above 1.1300 the figure.
The sharp pullback in the pair remains well sustained by dollar strength, in turned propped up by yields dynamics, inflation concerns and market chatter regarding the increasing possibility that the Fed could move on rates before expected (2022 maybe?).
No news from the cash markets on both sides of the Atlantic, as yields of the 10y Bund remain side-lined around -0.25% and the US 10y reference hover around the 1.63% zone so far.
In the docket, final inflation figures in the euro area for the month of October are due next. In addition, Chairwoman C.Lagarde will publish a video message and attend an event in Germany, while Board member I.Schnabel will speak on the economic and monetary policy outlook.
Across the pond, a slew of Fed-speakers are expected to keep investors entertained around the tapering/inflation/lift-off issues. In the US data space, Housing Starts, Building Permits and the MBA Mortgage Approvals are scheduled later in the session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD sank to new lows near 1.1260 on Wednesday amidst the persistent deterioration in the pair and the indefatigable rebound in the buck. As usual, the pair’s price action is predicted to mainly track the dynamics around the dollar, while bouts of intermittent strength expected to come from the improvement in the risk complex. On the more macro view, the loss of momentum in the economic recovery in the region - as per some weakness observed in key fundamentals – coupled with rising cases of COVID-19 is also seen pouring cold water over investors’ optimism. Further out, the euro should remain under scrutiny amidst the implicit debate between investors’ speculations of a probable lift-off sooner than anticipated and the ECB’s so far steady hand, all amidst the tenacious elevated inflation in the bloc and increasing conviction that it could last longer than previously anticipated.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Final CPI, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday) – ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Pick-up in the political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund in light of the rising conflict between the EU, Poland and Hungary on the rule of law. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is down 0.05% at 1.1314 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1467 (10-day SMA) followed by 1.1539 (20-day SMA) and finally 1.1609 (weekly high Nov.9). On the other hand, a break below 1.1263 (2021 low Nov.17) would target 1.1185 (monthly low Jul.1 2020) en route to 1.1168 (low Jun.19 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.1300 as eurozone CPI figures offer no surprises Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range around 1.1300 on Wednesday. The latest data from the eurozone showed that the annual CPI was 4.1% in October, matching the flash estimate and the market expectation. Investors await mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD climbs above mid-1.3400s on UK inflation data Premium
GBP/USD gained traction and advanced beyond 1.3450 in the early European session after the data from the UK showed that inflation rose at a stronger pace than expected in October. The CPI and the Core CPI jumped to 4.2% and 3.4%, respectively, on a yearly basis and surpassed market expectations.
Gold eyes $1,869 and $1,873 on road to recovery Premium
Gold price is staging an impressive rebound on Wednesday, having found strong support at the $1,850 level. The renewed upside in gold price comes on the back of a retreat in the US Treasury yields, which has taken the wind out of the dollar’s rally to 16-month highs.
Crypto markets retain optimism despite the recent crash
BTC price loses directional bias as it revisits the $60,000 support floor. ETH price follows suit and comes close to retesting the $4,000 psychological level. XRP price anticipates a bounce from the $1.01 to $0.96 support area.
Consumers to the Rescue: US economy improves after the weak third quarter Premium
October Retail Sales jump 1.7% more than doubling September’s 0.8%. Consumers shrug off inflation and their own depressed confidence scores.