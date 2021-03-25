EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains

The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark.

Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside.

Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair staged a modest recovery from four-month lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.1820-25 region.

The pair once again showed some resilience near the 1.1800 mark and managed to gain some positive traction during the early part of the trading action on Thursday. Despite a selloff in Chinese tech stocks, Asian equities kicked off the day on a positive note. This acted as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor lending some support to the EUR/USD pair.

However, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive amid concerns about the economic impact of the third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe. Investors seem worried that pandemic-related restrictions could derail the fragile Eurozone economic recovery. This was reinforced by a rather muted market reaction to Wednesday's stronger flash Eurozone Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for March.

On the other hand, the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the passage of a massive stimulus package continued fueling expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery. The continuous widening of the gap in the US and European COVID-19 response might hold traders from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the shared currency and cap the upside for the EUR/USD pair.

There isn't any major market moving economic data due for release from the Eurozone, leaving the EUR/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. That said, comments by the ECB President Christine Lagarde – during a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Bank for International Settlements – might influence the shared currency and provide a fresh impetus to the major.

Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of the final Q4 GDP print. This, along with speeches by a slew of FOMC members and the US bond yields, will play a key role in driving the greenback. This might further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair later during the North American session.

Technical levels to watch