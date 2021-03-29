EUR/USD bounces off lows, still below 1.1800

- EUR/USD remains on the defensive in sub-1.18 levels.
- The pair rebounds from YTD lows in the 1.1760 region.
- German, EMU flash CPI will take centre stage later in the week.
The shared currency stays under pressure and forces EUR/USD to keep the offered tone below 1.1800 at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD looks to data
Following another visit to the area of YTD lows around 1.1760 during early trade, EUR/USD manages to regain some traction, although it remains stuck within the negative territory and below the 1.18 barrier.
The pair reverses Friday’s decent uptick as investors continue to favour the dollar in the current context of new and tighter restrictions in Europe amidst the pick-up of coronavirus cases and the slow pace of the vaccine rollout.
Nothing scheduled in the euro docket on Monday, while the Dallas Fed Index will be the sole release across the pond along with the speech by FOMC’s C.Waller on the “Federal Reserve Independence”. Moving forward, the centre of attention is seen gyrating towards the advanced inflation figures in Germany and the broader Euroland for the month of March on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains under heavy pressure despite Friday’s bounce off new yearly lows in the 1.1760 region. The strong pullback in the pair came along the persistent solid performance of the greenback, which has been undermining the constructive view in the pair in the past weeks. The deterioration of the morale in Euroland coupled with the poor pace of the vaccine rollout in the region and the outperformance of the US economy (vs. its G10 peers) have all been collaborating with the renewed offered stance around the single currency. However, the steady hand from the ECB (despite some verbal concerns) in combination with the expected rebound of the economic activity in the region in the post-pandemic stage is likely to prevent a much deeper pullback in the pair in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: German March’s flash CPI (Tuesday) – German labour market report, EMU’s flash CPI (Wednesday) – German Retail Sales, final PMIs in the euro area (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is losing 0.06% at 1.1786 and faces the next support at 1.1761 (2021 low Mar.25) seconded by 1.1745 (low Nov.23 2020) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1989 (weekly high Mar.11) would target 1.2000 (psychological level) en route to 1.2025 (50-say SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3800 after an early spike
The pound is firmly up against the greenback, trading near a four-day high of 1.3846. Optimism about Britain’s reopening provides support.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
The week ahead: Holidays and payrolls
It’s the start of two shortened weeks due to the Easter holidays, predominantly in Europe, however, we expect to see lower volumes in the coming days, even though the US markets are open as usual. What will move the dial for markets this week?
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).