- EUR/USD rebounds from multi-year lows around 1.0480.
- The dollar climbed to levels last seen in 2017 earlier on Thursday.
- Germany Flash CPI, ECB-speak next on note in the domestic docket.
Further downside saw EUR/USD drop to levels last seen in January 2017 around 1.0480 on Thursday.
EUR/USD remains depressed on USD-strength
Following the earlier drop to the sub-1.0500 region, EUR/USD managed to regain some composure and looks to retake the 1.0500 hurdle and beyond in a context still dominated by the solid performance of the greenback.
On the latter, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reached an area last traded back in January 2017 around 103.70, although the sharp move seems to have fizzled out somewhat later.
In the German cash market, the 10y benchmark bund yields so far reverse three daily pullbacks and look to revisit the 0.85% region, while US yields drop modestly during the European morning.
Earlier in the session, ECB Vice-president L. De Guindos stressed that the central bank does not target any exchange rate level and added that the economic growth is expected to be positive this year. De Guindos also noted that higher energy prices affect demand and lift production costs.
In the euro calendar, advanced German inflation figures will take centre stage later in the session along with speeches by McCaul and Elderson. Across the pond, all the attention is expected to be on the publication of the preliminary Q1 GDP as well as Initial Claims.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s price action shows further deterioration and revisits the sub-1.0500 area for the first time since January 2017. The outlook for the pair still remains tilted towards the bearish side, always in response to dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Occasional pockets of strength in the single currency, in the meantime, should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates at some point around June/July, while higher German yields, elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the region are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB 2021 Annual Report, Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Thursday) – Germany, EMU Flash Q1 GDP Growth Rate, EMU Flash Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Second round of the presidential elections in France (April 24). Impact on the region’s economic growth prospects of the war in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is down 0.14% at 1.0540 and a break below 1.0480 (2022 low April 28) would target 1.0453 (low January 11 2017) en route to 1.0340 (2017 low January 3 2017). On the upside, the next hurdle appears at 1.0936 (weekly high April 21) seconded by 1.1000 (round level) and finally 1.1005 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.0500 ahead of German Inflation, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0500, recovering from the lowest level since January 2017, despite the unabated US dollar demand. The EU-Russia energy crisis could keep a check on the euro's recovery ahead of German inflation, US GDP.
USD/JPY storms through 130.00 on dovish BOJ, fresh 20-year highs
USD/JPY rallies hard to renew a 20-year high above 130.00 after the BOJ tweaked its forward guidance on monetary policy bias while keeping the key settings unchanged. The BOJ said it will conduct fixed-rate operations every day. The US dollar holds firmer amid a better market mood.
Gold hangs near two-month low amid broad-based USD strength
Gold extended its recent sharp retracement slide from the vicinity of the $2,000 psychological mark and continued losing ground through the early part of trading on Thursday. This marked the second straight day of a negative move and dragged spot prices to the lowest level since February 17.
Dogecoin price to reward patient buyers with 70% gains
Dogecoin price seems to be having trouble breaking out of the popular bullish pattern on the weekly time frame despite the recent rally. Even after a successful move higher, DOGE needs to flip this immediate hurdle to reach its target.
US GDP Preview: Three reasons to expect dollar-boosting figures Premium
Has US growth peaked? That is what economists are expecting first-quarter Gross Domestic Product figures to show – a marked slowdown from 6.9% annualized expansion to a mere 1%.