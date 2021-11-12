EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows, regains 1.1450

- EUR/USD loses further ground and visits YTD lows around 1.1430.
- German 10y Bund yields look to extend the recent rebound.
- EMU Industrial Production, US U-Mich Index next in the docket.
There is no respite to the selling pressure around the single currency so far this week.
EUR/USD weaker, dollar rally remains unabated
EUR/USD loses ground for the third session in a row on Friday, as the rally in the greenback shows no signs of exhaustion for the time being.
Indeed, spot extends the breakdown of the 1.1500 mark and reaches new YTD lows in levels last seen in July 2020 around 1.1430, always on the back of the intense move higher in the buck.
It is worth recalling that the sentiment around the greenback improved markedly after the release of US inflation figures for the month of October (Wednesday), pushing yields higher and bringing forward a potential interest rate hike by the Fed.
Data wise in Euroland, Industrial Production in the euro bloc comes next along with the speech by ECB Board member P.Lane. Across the pond, the flash Consumer Sentiment will take centre stage.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded new lows near 1.1430 and remains mired in the negative territory amidst an increasingly deteriorating outlook. As usual, the pair’s price action is predicted to mainly track the dynamics around the dollar, while bouts of occasional strength are seen coming from the broad risk appetite trends. On the more macro view, the loss of momentum in the economic recovery in the region - as per some weakness observed in key fundamentals – coupled with rising cases of COVID-19 is also seen pouring cold water over investors’ optimism and tempering bullish attempts in the shared currency. Further out, the euro should remain under scrutiny amidst the implicit debate between investors’ expectations of a probable lift-off sooner than anticipated and the ECB’s so far steady hand, all amidst the persevering elevated inflation in the bloc and rising conviction that it could extend further than previously estimated.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Pick-up in the political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund in light of the rising conflict between the EU, Poland and Hungary on the rule of law. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is down 0.01% at 1.1448 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1583 (20-day SMA) followed by 1.1609 (weekly high November 9) and finally 1.1616 (monthly high Nov.4). On the other hand, a break below 1.1436 (2021 low Nov.12) would target 1.1422 (monthly high Jun.10 2020) en route to 1.1300 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength Premium
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.