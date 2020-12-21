- EUR/USD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2130 region and pared intraday losses.
- Fresh coronavirus jitters underpinned the safe-haven USD and might cap the upside.
The EUR/USD pair has managed to rebound around 70 pips from daily swing lows, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.2200 mark.
The pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week and continued losing ground through the first half of the European session. The downward momentum dragged the EUR/USD pair away from over two-and-half-year tops set on Thursday and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.
The discovery of a new variant of the highly contagious coronavirus disease rattled global financial markets and largely offset the news that a deal had finally been struck on a long-awaited US stimulus bill. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the safe-haven USD and exerted some heavy pressure on the EUR/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the anti-risk flow triggered a steep fall in the US Treasury bond yields and kept a lid on any further gains for the greenback. In fact, the key USD Index has now trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains to the 91.00 neighbourhood, which assisted the EUR/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2130 region.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the EUR/USD pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US. That said, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2191
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2246
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2073
|Daily SMA50
|1.1902
|Daily SMA100
|1.1852
|Daily SMA200
|1.148
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2272
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2226
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2224
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2177
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2318
