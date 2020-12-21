  • EUR/USD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.2130 region and pared intraday losses.
  • Fresh coronavirus jitters underpinned the safe-haven USD and might cap the upside.

The EUR/USD pair has managed to rebound around 70 pips from daily swing lows, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum further beyond the 1.2200 mark.

The pair opened with a bearish gap on the first day of a new trading week and continued losing ground through the first half of the European session. The downward momentum dragged the EUR/USD pair away from over two-and-half-year tops set on Thursday and was exclusively sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength.

The discovery of a new variant of the highly contagious coronavirus disease rattled global financial markets and largely offset the news that a deal had finally been struck on a long-awaited US stimulus bill. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the safe-haven USD and exerted some heavy pressure on the EUR/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the anti-risk flow triggered a steep fall in the US Treasury bond yields and kept a lid on any further gains for the greenback. In fact, the key USD Index has now trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains to the 91.00 neighbourhood, which assisted the EUR/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2130 region.

It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the EUR/USD pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US. That said, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2191
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 1.2246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2073
Daily SMA50 1.1902
Daily SMA100 1.1852
Daily SMA200 1.148
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2272
Previous Daily Low 1.2226
Previous Weekly High 1.2273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2116
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2243
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2224
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2201
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2177
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2295
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2318

 

 

