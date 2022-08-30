- EUR/USD advances underpinned by ECB’s Governing Council members expressing the need for a 75 bps rate hike in September.
- US Consumer Confidence surprisingly rose, while job vacancies topped estimations.
- August’s German inflation figures were aligned with estimations, except for headline inflation, closing to the 8% threshold.
The EUR/USD regains parity for the second time in the week, up 0.33%, despite a downbeat market mood, though a softer US dollar and ECB’s hawkish rhetoric bolstered the EUR/USD. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0021 above its opening price after hitting a daily high at 1.0054.
EUR/USD is firm amid ECB hawkish comments, despite mixed US data
EUR/USD is underpinned by ECB hawkish commentary of seven ECB speakers during the day. Meanwhile, August’s US CB Consumer Confidence rose to 103.2, topping expectations of 98. At the same time, the US Department of Labor reported that job openings on the JOLTs Openings report rose by 11.2 million, exceeding all the forecasts, while quits diminished.
Fed speakers led by New York Fed President Williams, Richmond's Barkin, and Atlanta's Bostic, crossed wires. They all reiterated the Fed's commitment to bringing inflation down while adding that the Fed needs to get to the restrictive territory. Williams stated that he wants rates above 3.5%, while Barkin said that the Fed would do "what it takes" to get to the 2% target. Meanwhile, Bostic said that if indeed inflation is moving down, then the Fed might refrain from the 75 bps rate hikes.
The ECB speakers parade was led by ECB Knot, who said he’s leaning towards a 75 bps rate hike, adding that normalization of rates is an “essential” first phase while adding that an economic slowdown later this year is unavoidable. Echoing some of his comments was ECB Vasle, adding that inflation is more persistent and backs a higher increase than 50 bps, while ECB Muller said the bank should discuss 75 bps.
Earlier in the day, ECB Wunsch said the bank has to act quickly on rate hikes to a level that may be restrictive, even if the EU’s economy enters a recession. ECB’s Muller said price stability is our main concern and has to come first, adding that the ECB needs to continue hiking.
During the European session, the EU’s economic and industrial sentiment missed expectations, but German inflation figures showed prices increasing as expected, except for the year-over-year reading, with German inflation at 7.9%, higher than 7.8% estimates.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0021
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9996
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0124
|Daily SMA50
|1.0216
|Daily SMA100
|1.0422
|Daily SMA200
|1.0821
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0029
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9914
|Previous Weekly High
|1.009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9985
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9958
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9815
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0046
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0095
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0161
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
