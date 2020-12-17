EUR/USD bid above 1.22 as dollar sell-off continues

EUR/USD trades near 1.2210 versus 1.2190 in Asia.

Powell's dovish comments on inflation continue to weigh over the greenback.

EUR/USD looks set to extend Wednesday's gains as the US dollar remains on the offer, courtesy of the Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell's dovish tone on inflation.

The pair is currently trading at 1.2210, representing a 0.11% gain on the day, having printed a bullish close on Wednesday.

Powell said Wednesday that there are significant disinflationary pressures worldwide, and inflation will take time to rise above the 2% target. Not only does the Fed foresee a slow rise in inflation, but it is also committed to keeping interest rates low for sometime after inflation crosses above 2%. In other words, rate hikes are unlikely to happen anytime soon, even though markets are betting on a swift global recovery on potential coronavirus vaccines.

Hence, the dollar sagged on Powell's comments and is extending losses on Thursday. Supporting the case for a continued rally in EUR/USD is the "unambiguously positive" Eurozone manufacturing and services activity data for December released Wednesday. The only risk for EUR/USD's bullish outlook is a potential correction in the overstretched US stocks.

Data-wise, the focus would be on the US weekly jobless claims and the Building Permits figure scheduled for release on Thursday. The final print of the Eurozone November Consumer Price Index will be released at 10:00 GMT.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.221 Today Daily Change 0.0026 Today Daily Change % 0.21 Today daily open 1.2184 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2034 Daily SMA50 1.1884 Daily SMA100 1.1843 Daily SMA200 1.1469 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2212 Previous Daily Low 1.2125 Previous Weekly High 1.2166 Previous Weekly Low 1.2059 Previous Monthly High 1.2003 Previous Monthly Low 1.1603 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2179 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2158 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2135 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2086 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2048 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2222 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2261 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.231



