EUR/USD: Bias still tilted to the upside – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group believe EUR/USD could keep the rangebound theme between 1.0840 and 1.1200 in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward pressure has dissipated’ and added, ‘the current weakness could extend lower to 1.0970 (next support is at 1.092)’. While our view was not wrong as EUR subsequently dropped to 1.0925, the sharp and strong rebound from the low was unexpected (EUR closed well above the low at 1.1029). The rapid recovery has scope to extend higher but for today, a clear break of 1.1110 appears unlikely (minor resistance is at 1.1065). Support is at 1.0975 followed by 1.0940. The 1.0925 low is likely ‘safe’ for today.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to the update from last Friday (27 Mar, spot at 1.1050). As highlighted, while the immediate bias is tilted to the upside, any advance is viewed as part of a broad 1.0840/1.1200 range. The rapid retreat from 1.1149 yesterday reinforces our view and from here, unless EUR breaks below 1.0840, there is still chance for EUR to test the major resistance at 1.1200.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the offer ahead of German retail sales
EUR/USD trades in the red ahead of German retail sales and manufacturing data. Investors are likely to hold cash, preferably US dollars, amid the coronavirus-induced economic stalemate worldwide.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 amid coronavirus crisis
GBP/USD refrains to respect the previous day’s pullback moves amid coronavirus-led pessimism. UK’s death toll surges 27%, cases jump 14%, police pushed for strict lockdown. US data, virus headlines will be the key.
Forex Today: Cautious start to Q2, coronavirus crisis remain in play, focus on PMIs
The second quarter of 2020 kicked-off on a cautious note, as the risk sentiment remained tepid across the financial markets in Asia this Wednesday, with the coronavirus outbreak-led fears showing little signs of abating.
Gold: Bottomed out? Path of least resistance is up, $1,607 eyed
Gold has been hit lower at the dying hours of the first quarter, sliding below $1,600 amid end-of-quarter flows. Is it ready to resume its rises? The precious metal may benefit from robust support according to the technicals.
WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion
WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build. China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks. The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices. EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.