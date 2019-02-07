EUR/USD: Below-forecast German retail sales could bolster bearish technical setup

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD fell below 1.13 on Monday, invalidating bull breakout.
  • German retail sales are forecasted to rise by 0.5% in May.
  • A below-forecast German data could add to bearish pressures around the EUR.

With technical charts reporting a failed breakout, EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of the German retail sales data, due at 06:00 GMT today. 

The pair closed well below 1.13 on Monday, invalidating the twin bullish cues of higher lows, higher highs and an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout confirmed on June 21.

The common currency was offered as German manufacturing PMI for June fell short of expectations, contracting for the sixth month in a row. Meanwhile, the US Dollar found love as the Sino-US trade truce tempered expectations of vert aggressive US Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Notably, the spread between the US and German 10-year government bond yields jumped more than four basis points to 239 basis points, the highest level in four weeks, boosting the greenback's appeal.

Put simply, the common currency is looking south ahead of the German retail sales data, which is expected to show consumer spending rose 0.5% month-on-month in May, having dropped by 2% in the preceding month. 

EUR/USD will likely find acceptance below the immediate support at 1.1263, as suggested by technical charts, if the German retail sales miss estimates, boosting the odds of an early rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB). With manufacturing suffering due to trade tensions, the German economy needs consumers to chip in to avoid a marked slowdown.

A better-than-expected rebound in consumer spending could put a bid under the EUR. However, a break above the recent high of 1.1412 is needed to revive the bullish outlook. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.1281. 

Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1281
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1286
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1298
Daily SMA50 1.123
Daily SMA100 1.1262
Daily SMA200 1.1341
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1373
Previous Daily Low 1.1281
Previous Weekly High 1.1414
Previous Weekly Low 1.1344
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1316
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1338
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1254
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1345
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1405
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

