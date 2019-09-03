EUR/USD: Bears unstoppable amid USD strength, eyes on Lagarde’s speech

  • EUR/USD sees fresh leg lower, as King dollar rules amid flight to safety.
  • Bears gathering pace for a test of May 2017 lows at 1.0840.
  • All eyes on ECB nominated President Lagarde’s speech, US data and trade news.

EUR/USD remains heavy near two-year lows ahead of the 1.09 handle, as the bears await the European Central Bank (ECB) nominated President Lagarde’s speech for the next push lower.

Lagarde to follow Draghi’s footsteps, EUR risks further falls

The selling interest around the spot remains unabated amid an ongoing upsurge in the US dollar across its main competitors, as renewed US-China trade friction coupled with Brexit chaos continue to boost the safe-haven appeal of the buck. The US Dollar Index extended Monday’s rally and climbed to highest levels since May 2017 at 99.33, currently trading a few pips lower.

Meanwhile, the shared currency remains pressured amid deteriorating Eurozone economic situation, especially after the final Euro area Manufacturing PMIs highlighted that the Eurozone's manufacturing recession continued for a seventh straight month in August.

Further, the US-China trade escalation and heightening Brexit uncertainty added to the Euro area growth concerns and boosted calls for aggressive European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy easing when it meets next week. According to ECBWatch, Eurozone money markets are now pricing in a 60% chance a 20-bps Sept ECB rate cut versus a 10-bps rate cut previously expected.

All-in-all, the risks remain skewed to the downside in EUR/USD amid US-EU growth differential, trade worries and Italian political risks. Italy’s 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party (PD) try hard to stitch together a new administration after the previous government collapsed.

The focus also remains on the US ISM Manufacturing data and trade developments in the day while Lagarde’s speech will be closely eyed. Lagarde is due to speak in front of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in her capacity of Nominated President of the ECB.

EUR/USD Technical levels to consider

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0935
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1114
Daily SMA50 1.1181
Daily SMA100 1.1201
Daily SMA200 1.1276
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0998
Previous Daily Low 1.0958
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

