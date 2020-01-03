EUR/USD: Bears target 200-DMA near 1.1140 ahead of German CPI

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD index recovers ground amid US-Iran tensions led risk-off.
  • EUR/USD consolidates Thursday’s slide, risks further falls.
  • Focus on German Prelim CPI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI.

EUR/USD is seen breaking lower from its familiar 15-pips trading range below 1.1200 ahead of the European open this Friday. The spot looks heavy amid escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions and busy economic docket across both sides of Atlantic.

US dollar underpinned amid broad risk aversion

The bears regain control following a brief Asian consolidative mode, as EUR/USD extends Thursday’s heavy sell-off. The pair now prints fresh four-day lows near 1.1160, with the next support aligned at 200-DMA of 1.1142.

The main catalyst behind the latest decline in the major is likely the broad-based US dollar recovery, as markets flock to the safety bet, the greenback, in light of escalating US-Iran geopolitical conflict.

The ongoing tensions flared up after the US killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, Quds Force Commander, in Baghdad earlier today. Subsequently, the Iranian officials have warned of a major retaliation against the US action, which could likely bolster the safe-haven demand for the buck.

Meanwhile, the shared currency could fall further should the German jobs and CPI data disappoint. Also, of note remains the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and FOMC December meeting’s minutes among other minority reports.

EUR/USD Technical levels to consider

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1159
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.113
Daily SMA50 1.1091
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1143
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1276
Previous Daily Low 1.1163
Previous Weekly High 1.1189
Previous Weekly Low 1.1069
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1016
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1316
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of data

EUR/USD extends losses after major US-Iranian escalation, ahead of data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150 following the US killing of a top Iranian commander in Iraq. The risk-off mood sends investors to the safety of the US dollar. German inflation figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured closer to 1.3100 amid Mid-East tensions, ahead of UK PMI

GBP/USD remains pressured closer to 1.3100 amid Mid-East tensions, ahead of UK PMI

GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.3150 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI is set to show ongoing contraction and Brexit speculation continues.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Fear grips markets as US kills top Iranian commander, ISM, FOMC awaited

Forex Today: Fear grips markets as US kills top Iranian commander, ISM, FOMC awaited

The US killed Qassem Suleimani, a top Iranian commander, in Bahgdad's airport. Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, vowed "severe revenge." Global markets are selling off, and oil prices spiked higher. 

Read more

WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport

WTI and Gold spike on US missile attack at Baghdad airport

Reports of a missile attack at a Baghdad airport hit the screens, with reports that seven pro-Iranian security officials had been killed. Oil prices spiked on supply concerns and at its high had rallied over 4%. Gold also followed suit. 

Read more

USD/JPY struggles near 2-month lows, just above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY struggles near 2-month lows, just above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY witnessed some heavy selling for the fifth straight session. Escalating geopolitical tensions boosted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Friday’s US ISM PMI print and FOMC minutes eyed for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures