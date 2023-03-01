EUR/USD bears take out key lows, breaking below 1.0570 so far

- EUR/USD bears pile in and burn stubborn bulls.
- Euro shorts are moving in on 1.0570 as US Dollar firms.
EUR/USD slid on Tuesday to a low of 1.0573 but that was not the whole story. Earlier in the day, the Euro found bids on the back of higher-than-expected French inflation data, which sent short-dated euro zone yields to their highest in at least a decade. Then, at the start of the US day, the pair rallied to 1.0645 when US data showed signs that the Fed's rate hikes were beginning to have their intended effect and in contrast to a slew of prior inflationary outcomes.
''Base effects from last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine should start to bring annual inflation down from March, but the ECB will be primarily concerned with sequential monthly inflation increases,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. ''German and euro area inflation data will be released in coming days and will provide a more complete inflation backdrop for the March Governing Council meeting.''
Meanwhile, the US Dollar was weighed when US Consumer Confidence unexpectedly fell in February, dropping to 102.9 from a 106 reading in January, well below the forecasted 108.5. On top of that, the S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index rose just 5.8% year-on-year but dropped 0.5% in December while the Chicago PMI business survey for February also came in weaker-than-expected.
Looking ahead, the US Nonfarm Payrolls employment data for February on March 10 and then the Consumer Price Index on March 14 will be key drivers in terms of the expectations over the Fed's interest rate policy. Meanwhile, for the immediate future, ISM manufacturing PMI should continue reflecting the fragility of the sector in February (market f/c: 45.5) while the final estimate to the S&P Global manufacturing PMI will likely confirm this too, analysts at Westpac said. ''Meanwhile, construction spending is expected to remain subdued in January given softening demand (market f/c: 0.2%). Minneapolis Federal Reserve president Neel Kashkari is also due to speak.''
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.057
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.0577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0703
|Daily SMA50
|1.0725
|Daily SMA100
|1.0469
|Daily SMA200
|1.033
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0577
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0603
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0554
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0531
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0623
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0668
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0691
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.