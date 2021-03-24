EUR/USD bears seeking a second daily close below 200D-SMA

- EUR/USD bears are looking for a downside extension into weekly demand.
- Bulls, however, could step in prior to the next downside impulse.
EUR/USD is trading better offered, licking its wounds around 1.1820, down some 0.2% on the day. EUR/USD fell from a high of 1.1853 to a fresh weekly low of 1.1812 and there could still be more to come in USD strength.
Firstly, Asian shares slid to a two-week trough on Wednesday while the greenback moved in on four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential US tax hikes hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety.
There was some rest bite in the US dollar in Europe on positive economic UK and EU PMIs calmed nerves.
However, despite a bullish early start on Wall Street, the greenback has recovered again and made fresh highs in New York, helped by US Treasury yields recovering from one-week lows.
At the same time, concerns about the economic impact of COVID-19 linger which has led investors to show a preference for the US currency which could be a theme that will continue for a while longer.
The US dollar can continue to strengthen further this year, as yields continue to rise by more in the US than in most other developed markets.
It boils down to the divergence of economic recoveries and the pace of the vaccine rollout between the EU and the US in particular.
The combination of significant fiscal stimulus and a successful vaccine programme means the US, in stark contrast to the EU, could be headed for a very strong recovery.
As for rates, the EU's policymakers are singing from a different hymn sheet to that of the Fed's.
The Fed is willing to accept higher long-term yields due to optimism about the recovery while the EU is not. The European Central Bank has already signalled it would be bringing forward bond purchases.
Meanwhile, the latest restrictions in the EU likely setback the economic every even further and investors continued to exit long euro positions.
According to the latest CFTC positioning data, EUR net longs have continued to dropped and are at their lowest since June 2020 while for the first time since early June 2020, speculators’ net positions have turned long USDs. This followed a reduction in shorts in recent weeks.
Hence, the technical outlook has soured from a long-term perspective.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The weekly chart above shows that there is a bearish bias all the way into the demand zone.
The daily chart below shows that the price closed below the 200-day SMA on Tuesday and is printing a lower low on Wednesday.
That being said, an upside correction will come in handy for the bears seeking a discount and a confluence of old support, the 200-day SMA and a 38.2% Fibonacci area could be targetted prior to the next bearish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
Shallow XAU/USD rebound fails to convince bulls
XAU/USD stays in a consolidation phase on Wednesday. USD starts to gather strength as 10-year US T-bond yield turns north. Near-term technical outlook remains neutral with a bearish bias.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.