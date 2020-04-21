EUR/USD Tuesday's technical four-hour chart is pointing to the downside, according to FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes

“EUR/USD is trading at the lower end of its recent range and below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart.”

“Support awaits at the recent low of 1.0810, followed by April's trough of 1.0770.”

“Resistance awaits at 1.09, which is the weekly high and where the 50 and 100 SMAs hit the price. It is followed by 1.0930, a swing high from early April.”