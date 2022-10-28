- EUR/USD sheds further ground and revisits 0.9940/35.
- Germany Flash GDP Growth Rate comes in at 1.2% YoY in Q3.
- PCE, Personal Income/Spending, U-Mich Index due later in the NA session.
The selling bias persists around the European currency and drags EUR/USD back to the 0.9940/35 band at the end of the week.
EUR/USD now looks at data
EUR/USD drops to 3-day lows and extends the pessimism into the second half of the week amidst the continuation of the rebound in the greenback and the generalized loss of momentum in the risk-linked galaxy.
The recovery in the pair lies in contrast to the rebound in the German 10-year bund yields, which manage to regain the 2.05% hurdle following the recent drop to the sub-2.00% area.
In the meantime, investors continue to digest the dovish tone at the ECB meeting on Thursday, after the central bank hiked the refi rate by 75 bps, matching consensus. Staying with the ECB, board member Villeroy suggested that there is no obligation to raise rates by another 75 bps at the next gathering. In addition, his colleague Simkus added that inflation projections are expected to be increased in December.
On the euro docket, flash GDP results see the German economy expanding 1.2% YoY in Q3 and 0.3% QoQ. Additionally, advanced inflation figures in France see the CPI rising 6.2% in the year to October. Later in the session, preliminary figures in Germany are also due along with EMU’s Consumer Confidence and Economic Sentiment.
In the US, the focus of attention will be on the release of the PCE and Core PCE along with Personal Income/Spending, the final October Consumer Sentiment and Pending Home Sales.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD remains on the defensive and leaves the door open to further retracement to the 0.9900 neighbourhood in the near term.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The resurgence of speculation around a potential Fed pivot seems to have removed some strength from the latter, however.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the fragile sentiment around the euro in the longer run.
Key events in the euro area this week: France/Italy/Germany Flash Inflation Rate, German Preliminary Q3 GDP Growth Rate, EMU Final Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.27% at 0.9936 and the breakdown of 0.9908 (55-day SMA) would target 0.9704 (weekly low October 21) en route to 0.9631 (monthly low October 13). On the upside, there is an initial hurdle at 1.0093 (monthly high October 27) followed by 1.0197 (monthly high September 12) and finally 1.0368 (monthly high August 10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades near 0.9950
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses following the mixed sentiment data from the euro area. Ahead of the key PCE inflation report from the US, however, the pair is struggling to pull away from 0.9950 as investors keep a close eye on ECB headlines.
GBP/USD tries to stabilize above 1.1500
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.1500 in the European session. The greenback holds its ground following Thursday's GDP-inspired rebound and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound. Eyes on US PCE Price Index data for September.
Gold slides below $1,670 hurdle ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low, pares weekly gains. DXY traces yields to extend previous day’s rebound ahead of US Core PCE Inflation data for September. Risk remains sour amid inflation/growth fears even as central bank policy hawks retreat.
Elrond projects a 15% crash after an explosive run
Elrond price has hit a dead end after the recent rally locked horns with a four-month resistance level. Lack of buying pressure coupled with the exhaustion of buyers could be key in triggering a pullback for EGLD.
Week Ahead: Fed and BoE to raise rates ahead of US payrolls
Another extraordinary week is coming up. The Fed is almost certain to raise rates, putting the spotlight on Chairman Powell, who needs to open the door for a smaller rate hike in December without giving the impression of a pivot.