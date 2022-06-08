- EUR/USD bulls are being beaten back as US yields pop.
- The focus will soon turn back to the ECB.
At 1.0720, EUR/USD is 0.2% higher on the day so far. The price has travelled up from a low of 1.0671 to reach a high of 1.0748 so far. However, the bears are moving in following the US 10-year auction that hit a high yield of 3.03% on Wednesday, up from the 2.943% high in the previous auction.
We have seen a subsequent rally in US yields and the 10-year now stands 1.54% higher on the day, supporting the greenback ahead of key macro events later this week. These will include the European Central Bank tomorrow, Thursday, and US inflation data Friday.
Meanwhile, the US dollar has caught a bid on the auction and rising yield, and the DXY index that measures the greenback vs.a basket of major rivals is currently up 0.17% to 102.50. The DXY has been trading between the lows and highs of the day, 102.269/102.776. US equities are also sinking in midday trade which tends to favour the greenback as follows:
(S&P 500 vs DXY daily chart)
ECB in focus
In a strongly-foreshadowed decision, analysts at TD Securities expect ''the ECB to announce that the APP will end within weeks, and send a strong signal that rate hikes are coming in July and September (October remains a more interesting meeting in this sense). Forecasts will show stronger inflation and weaker growth, highlighting the ECB's challenge going forward.''
Meanwhile, analysts at ABN Amro said ''we expect economic growth to slow considerably to clearly below trend rates from early next year. The economy has a number of cushions in the near term, such as continued post-Covid recovery in the services sector, significant household excess savings and unsatisfied demand for everything from industrial orders to employees.''
''However, these cushions will likely deflate next year, just as the impact of monetary tightening in the eurozone and globally feeds through. At the same time, the policy rate by then would be closer to more normal levels.''
As for trading the ECB, the analysts at TD Securities said ''unless Lagarde commits to a series of 50s, EUR/USD has limited room to gain, particularly with the euribor curve trading where it is and US CPI due the next day. Risk/reward more favourable for EURUSD to trade lower. Long-term inflation forecast will be key.''
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0718
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0702
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0625
|Daily SMA50
|1.0707
|Daily SMA100
|1.0948
|Daily SMA200
|1.1223
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0714
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0691
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0676
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0665
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0627
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0789
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
