EUR/USD: Bears lead the way, support seen around the 1.12 level

EUR/USD Thursday's 4-hour chart is pointing to a small advantage for bears as the shared currency is in trouble to hold the 100-SMA. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sets the initial support around the 1.12 mark.
Key quotes
“Momentum on the 4-hour chart is marginal to the downside and the EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto the 100 Simple Moving Average. The currency pair has been setting lower lows, as the downtrend suggests. All in all, bears have an advantage, at least in the short-term.”
“Support awaits at the round 1.12 level, which provided support on Wednesday. It is followed by 1.1150, which was a stepping stone on the way up, and then by 1.1080, a support line from late May.”
“Resistance is a 1.1270, the daily high, and then at 1.1295, a swing high from earlier this week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.