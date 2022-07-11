- EUR/USD moves closer to the parity level as bears commit.
- The US CPI will be a key catalyst this week that might either put 1.0100 back on the map or potentially result in a break of parity.
EUR/USD has come to its closest to parity in 20 years. At the turn of the roll-over and start of the Tuesday early Asian session, the pair had made a low for the week so far of 1.0037. Crucially, this is below the 1.0050 level and bears are going to be hunting down tepid pullbacks in a draw on liquidity for a move to challenge the bull's commitments below parity.
The US dollar has risen on safe-haven demand and the euro is under pressure due to concerns that an energy crisis will force the eurozone into a recession. Reuters reported that the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days. ''Governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine.''
Stocks were also under pressure as markets move out of risk ahead of the highly anticipated inflation reading from the US this week and the start of a key earnings season fuelling a bid in the greenback as for fears of a recession. ''Core prices likely stayed strong in June, with the series registering a 0.5% MoM gain,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''Our MoM forecasts imply 8.9%/5.7% yoy for total/core prices.''
Meanwhile, net EUR speculators’ net short positions increased again last week as the market turned its attention to recession risks for the Eurozone, as analysts at Rabobank pointed out. ''This is linked to potential gas shortages during the winter and fears that industry may suffer rationing. This scenario is likely to focus the market on fragmentation risks.''
EUR/USD technical analysis
The pair is in a bearish channel and below 1.0050. This puts the emphasis on the downside. However, the M-formation is a bullish reversion pattern and a confluence with the bear-channel resistance, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 50% mean reversion area is compelling above 1.0050.
If the bulls commit, there will be the case for a period of either accumulation that could result in a move back to 1.0100 and above, or, so long as the bears commit below this area of confluence, then a break of parity will be back on the cards for the days ahead.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.004
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0146
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.43
|Today daily open
|1.0186
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0434
|Daily SMA50
|1.0538
|Daily SMA100
|1.0747
|Daily SMA200
|1.1073
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0072
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0463
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0072
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0146
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.003
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9988
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0347
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD oscillates above 0.6730, downside looks likely below 0.6700 ahead of US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a sheer downside move to Monday’s low at 0.6715 on a risk-off impulse on the market. The asset is hovering around its fresh monthly low as the US dollar index (DXY) has printed a fresh 19-year high at 108.27.
EUR/USD plummets to a fresh 20-year low sub-1.0050
The EUR/USD pair resumed its decline while heading into the US close, reaching a fresh 20-year low in the 1.0040 price zone. The sour tone of Wall Street reflects looming inflation and growth fears ahead of US inflation data to be out later in the week.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD still inside the woods, $1,730 a key support
Gold price (XAU/USD) has established below $1,740.00 but is still inside the woods.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!