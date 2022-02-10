EUR/USD bears flex muscles above 1.1400, focus on EU Economic Forecasts, US Inflation

- EUR/USD retreats from intraday top, challenges the previous day’s rebound from weekly low.
- Yields dribble, stock futures print mild losses ahead of the key events.
- ECB policymakers contrasted Fed speakers, draft EU forecast suggests softer inflation, GDP growth.
- High hopes from US CPI for January can disappoint pair sellers.
EUR/USD nullifies early Asian session gains while dropping back to 1.1425 heading into Thursday’s European session.
The major currency pair’s prior gains could be linked to the broad US dollar weakness. However, the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and quarterly release of the European Commission Economic Forecasts seem to challenge the buyers of late.
That said, Bloomberg claims to have seen a draft report for the EU economic forecasts suggesting inflation is likely to ease in 2023 while the GDP may improve. That said, the growth figures are cut in 2022 by 0.3% to 4.0% whereas inflation figures are likely to arrive at 3.5% for the current year.
“Euro-area inflation will ease below the European Central Bank’s 2% target next year, according to new draft projections from the European Union that will feed the growing debate about how quickly to raise interest rates,” said Bloomberg.
On the other hand, the White House (WH) conveyed expectations of a higher YoY inflation figure while also saying, “Its irrelevant month on month number will continue trending lower the rest of the year.” Following that, WH Economic Adviser Brian Deese said that he sees reason to think that factors boosting inflation will moderate over time.
It’s worth noting that the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel said, “Inflation will remain high for longer than anticipated.” However, her comments like, “Raising rates would not lower energy prices,” seem to challenge ECB hawks. On the same line were comments from Bundesbank President and ECB Board Member Joachim Nagel. ECB”s Nagel said, "First step would be to end bond purchases, then rates could already rise in 2022."
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields remain sidelined after stepping back from the highest levels since July 2019 whereas stock futures in the US and Europe print losses.
Even if the Bloomberg article reduced the importance of the EU Economic Forecasts, the final verdict is still awaited and hence becomes important for the EUR/USD traders. Should the economics keep suggesting blurry pictures ahead, the quote may witness further downside.
Above all, US inflation data for January, expected 7.3% YoY versus 7.3% prior, will be crucial considering the high hopes from the CPI data, also due to chatters over 0.50% Fed rate hike in March.
Read: US Inflation Preview: Core CPI above 6% could spark next dollar rally
Technical analysis
A three-month-old horizontal area surrounding 1.1485 restricts short-term EUR/USD upside ahead of October 2021 low near 1.1530.
Alternatively, highs marked in November and December of 2021, near 1.1385, put a floor under the pair’s immediate declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1425
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.1425
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1336
|Daily SMA50
|1.1323
|Daily SMA100
|1.142
|Daily SMA200
|1.1668
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1448
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1403
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1484
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1138
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1403
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1471
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.