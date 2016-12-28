EUR/USD: bearish outlook - FXStreet

Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the technical indicators in the 4 hours chart have gathered bearish momentum, maintaining their downward slopes near oversold readings. the price broke through a now bearish 20 SMA, providing a dynamic resistance around 1.0445, the comfort zone from earlier this week, all of which favors a new leg lower for the upcoming sessions.

Key Quotes:

"As long as the price remains below 1.0420, now the immediate resistance, the pair has scope to retest its year low of 1.0352, with further declines below it opening doors for a test of the 1.0206 level, July 2002 monthly high.

Support levels: 1.0350 1.0320 1.0290

Resistance levels: 1.0420 1.0455 1.0490."