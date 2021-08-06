- EUR/USD renews weekly bottom during six-day downtrend, edges lower of late.
- Firmer Treasury yields back DXY bulls amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock.
- US data keeps tapering tantrums alive during pre-NFP trading lull.
- German Industrial Production, sentiment-relating headlines are important too.
EUR/USD remains pressured near weekly low after a six-day downtrend heading into Friday’s European session. That said, the major currency pair drops 0.10% intraday as bears take a breather around 1.1823 by the press time.
The double whammy of Delta covid variant and US stimulus disappointment recently weigh on EUR/USD prices. Also on the negative side could be the market’s anxiety over US employment data considering the recently escalating chatters over tapering and rate hike, at the Federal Reserve (Fed), as well as hawkish central bank mood elsewhere.
The latest figures from the US jump to the six-month high whereas China unveiled the highest numbers during the current round of the virus. Further, Australian infections keep refreshing the multi-day high. However, central bank policymakers remain optimistic about overcoming the pandemic with stronger figures afterward, which in turn will help them dial back the easy money.
Read: Covid fears are mounting in APAC
Other than the fears of the COVID-19 and expectations of monetary policy adjustments, US Senators’ pushing back the votes on the infrastructure spending bill to the weekend also favor the US dollar. As per the latest update from Reuters, “US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moves to close debate on $1 trillion infrastructure package; unclear when Senate will vote on passage.”
The bleak sentiment can be witnessed by observing mildly offered stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities. The risk-off mood also underpins the US Dollar Index (DXY) and US Treasury yields. It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.8 basis points (bps) after jumping the most in 12 days.
Even if the risk-aversion wave favors EUR/USD sellers, July’s US employment data becomes the key for the near-term direction considering the divide among Fedspeak. Should the headline jobs report match upbeat forecasts, the pair can extend the downturn but a negative surprise could help consolidate the latest losses.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
In addition to the US NFP numbers, German Industrial Production for June and headlines concerning covid, as well as US stimulus package, should also be watched carefully.
Technical analysis
The EUR/USD pair’s failures to cross the 1.1900 threshold during the late July’s rebound, not to forget sustained trading below 50-DMA level of 1.1930, back sellers amid recently downbeat MACD histograms. However, a clear downside break of 21-DMA, surrounding 1.1825, becomes necessary for the quote’s further weakness.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1824
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.1835
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1826
|Daily SMA50
|1.1938
|Daily SMA100
|1.1969
|Daily SMA200
|1.2009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1857
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1828
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1764
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1839
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1811
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1794
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases 21-DMA support inside falling channel
EUR/USD edges lower around short-term support after five-day losing streak. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1835, around the seven-day bottom, amid Friday’s initial Asian session.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3920 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3950 in the previous session but failed to holds the gains. US Dollar Index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data. The sterling remains unaffected post- BOE meeting.
EUR/USD: Teases 21-DMA support inside falling channel
EUR/USD edges lower around short-term support after five-day losing streak. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1835, around the seven-day bottom, amid Friday’s initial Asian session.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
US July NFP: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.