EUR/USD has bounced off 34-month lows after upbeat German data. Friday's four-hour chart is showing critical resistance looms, as FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam notes.
Key quotes
“Euro/dollar is capped under 1.0820, which has capped it in recent days and has also provided support earlier. Moreover, it is the upper bound of the ‘Macron Gap’ from 2017. Failure to breach it opens the door to fresh falls.”
“The pair's technical state is exacerbated by the return of the Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart above the 30 level – implying an exit from oversold conditions. EUR/USD continues trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Momentum remains to the downside.”
“Critical support awaits at 1.0777, the new 2020 trough, and the lowest since 2017. The next line to watch is 1.0720.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
