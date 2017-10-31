EUR/USD - Bearish bias strengthens? Focus on EZ GDP & Inflation

EUR/USD risk reversals hit 10-week low, indicate bearish bias

Weak Eurozone CPI may hurt the EUR

The post-ECB sell-off in the EUR/USD pair ran out of steam at 1.1574 as the spot recovered to 1.1658 on Monday as the US 10-year treasury yield fell below the former resistance-turned-support of 2.4 percent.

The US-German 10-year yield differential narrowed to 200 basis points from Friday's print of 204 basis points.

One-month risk reversals

EUR/USD risk reversals hit 10-week low of -0.162 and the one-month ATM volatility fell to 6.25; its lowest level since July 17.

The decline in the risk reversals indicates increased demand for the cheap out of the money Put options (bearish bias), although the drop in the implied volatility indicates a sharp sell-off is unlikely.

Focus on inflation and growth differential

The Eurozone preliminary core CPI is seen rising 1.2 percent y/y in Oct vs. 1.3% previous. Meanwhile, the quarter-on-quarter growth rate is seen slowing to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent.

A weaker-than-expected CPI and GDP number could see the US-German 10 year yield spread rise in EUR-negative manner.

EUR/USD Technical Levels

FXStreet Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik writes, "from a technical point of view, Monday's advance seems barely corrective, as the price was unable to surpass the 23.% retracement of the Thursday/Friday slide. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply lower above the current level, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the same decline, around 1.1675, while technical indicators have managed to correct oversold conditions, but hold within negative territory. The pair would then need to surpass the 1.1660/70 region to gain further ground on Tuesday, but the most likely scenario is that selling interest will surge around it.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1665 1.1700 1.1745