EUR/USD back to the 1.1850 area despite the dollar lacks bullish potential

August US Retail Sales came in much worse than anticipated and the dollar is under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. Nonetheless, the EUR/USD pair is holding below the 1.1900 level, maintaining its neutral technical stance in the short-term, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“Pressure on the greenback has been exacerbated by the recently published August Retail Sales, which came in at 0.6%, below expected. Retail Sales Control Group, contracted to -0.1%, missing expectations of 0.5%. As for the Fed, the central bank is expected to maintain its current policy unchanged, although the market is hoping for more details on the recent shift to average inflation. Policymakers will also unveil fresh forecasts on employment, inflation and growth.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1850 price zone, hovering around directionless moving averages. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned lower, now standing within neutral levels. It’s all about the Fed and how the market takes the announcement. Nevertheless, the dollar has little chances of turning bullish, despite this latest pullback in EUR/USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.