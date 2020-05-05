EUR/USD back near daily lows as euro recovery fades

- US dollar posts mixed results, Wall Street extends gains.
- Euro trims losses versus Swiss franc but remains under pressure versus USD, GBP.
The intraday recovery of the EUR/USD pair was short-lived and it is back near daily lows. The move to the upside found resistance below 1.0890 and as of writing, it is hovering around 1.0840/50, 55 pips below Monday’s close.
The bounce from the lows took place amid a correction of the greenback. But over the last hour, the US dollar recovered momentum as equity prices in Wall Street extend gains. Economic data from the US showed a record low reading for the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index in April but above expectations.
The euro came under pressure earlier on Tuesday, following the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the European Central Bank purchase programme (PSPP). EUR/USD dropped to 1.0824, the lowest in almost a week while EUR/GBP tumbled to 0.8400.
Technical outlook
The recovery of the euro versus the US dollar was capped by the 20-hours simple moving average that stands at 1.0880/85. A recovery above should open the door to more gains and to 1.0900. The next resistance is seen around daily highs at 1.0920/25.
On the flip side, EUR/USD trades near the daily low, with a bearish bias but steady at the moment. A consolidation under 1.0830 would add more pressure, exposing 1.0810; below the next support is 1.0780/85.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|1.0909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0882
|Daily SMA50
|1.0965
|Daily SMA100
|1.1005
|Daily SMA200
|1.1035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0981
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0896
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1019
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.081
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1047
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces amid a better market mood, ISM data
EUR/USD has recovered from the blow it received from Germany's court ruling and rises alongside stock markets. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 41.8, yet the employment component tumbled to 30.
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 amid a mixed market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450 after the final UK Services PMI was upgraded to 13.4, yet still reflecting deep contraction. A quarter of the workforce is furloughed as PM Johnson is set to decide on easing the lockdown.
Bitcoin points above 150K after the imminent halving
With the same progression as in previous halving events, one can expect an improvement of more than 1689% in Bitcoin price. The dispute for market share control continues and limits the upward potential on the ETH price side.
Gold: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance
Looking at the hourly chart below USD 1700 still seems to be the pivot level at the moment. The price is making lower high and lower low waves and at the moment the price is in an important zone.
WTI extends rally to multi-week highs above $25 ahead of API data
Crude oil started the week on strong footing and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 19.3% on Monday before extending its rally on Tuesday.