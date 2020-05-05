EUR/USD back near daily lows as euro recovery fades

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar posts mixed results, Wall Street extends gains.
  • Euro trims losses versus Swiss franc but remains under pressure versus USD, GBP.

The intraday recovery of the EUR/USD pair was short-lived and it is back near daily lows. The move to the upside found resistance below 1.0890 and as of writing, it is hovering around 1.0840/50, 55 pips below Monday’s close.

The bounce from the lows took place amid a correction of the greenback. But over the last hour, the US dollar recovered momentum as equity prices in Wall Street extend gains. Economic data from the US showed a record low reading for the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index in April but above expectations.

The euro came under pressure earlier on Tuesday, following the German Constitutional Court's ruling on the European Central Bank purchase programme (PSPP). EUR/USD dropped to 1.0824, the lowest in almost a week while EUR/GBP tumbled to 0.8400.

Technical outlook

The recovery of the euro versus the US dollar was capped by the 20-hours simple moving average that stands at 1.0880/85. A recovery above should open the door to more gains and to 1.0900. The next resistance is seen around daily highs at 1.0920/25.

On the flip side, EUR/USD trades near the daily low, with a bearish bias but steady at the moment. A consolidation under 1.0830 would add more pressure, exposing 1.0810; below the next support is 1.0780/85.

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.084
Today Daily Change -0.0069
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 1.0909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0882
Daily SMA50 1.0965
Daily SMA100 1.1005
Daily SMA200 1.1035
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0981
Previous Daily Low 1.0896
Previous Weekly High 1.1019
Previous Weekly Low 1.081
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0949
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0876
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0843
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0962
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1047

 

 

