EUR/USD: Back above 1.12 amid increased global recession fears

- EUR/USD is better bid above 1.12 amid fears of a global recession.
- JP Morgan expects the US economy to enter a recession this year.
- The single currency could continue to draw haven bids.
- Fed's liquidity injection could relieve the stress seen in the credit markets on Thursday.
EUR/USD has moved back above 1.12 ahead of the London open and could continue to draw haven bids amid heightened fears of a global recession.
"Given the drastic measures taken by governments across Asia and Europe to lock down their cities at the expense of their economies, Q1 will be a dark one for most countries. A global recession is all but certain," noted BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien.
Economists at JP Morgan have revised lower US gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to -2 percent annualized growth in the first quarter of 2020, and -3 percent in the second quarter. Essentially, the world's second-largest economy is likely to enter a recession in 2020.
As a result, investors are likely to continue rotating money out of risk currencies and into the haven currencies like the EUR. The single currency has become a new safe haven, which is not surprising, as it is backed by a huge Eurozone current account surplus and the European Central Bank is running a negative interest rate policy.
The central bank held rates unchanged on Thursday and boosted its asset purchase program by EUR120B. Further, it introduced a new program of cheap loans that would basically pay banks up to 0.75% to lend to small businesses. The EUR bears, however, were not impressed, as indicated by the long-tail (seller exhaustion) attached to Thursday's candle.
Focus on dollar funding markets
The three-month euro-dollar and dollar-yen swap spreads had widened to levels last seen in 2017 on Thursday. Notably, spreads widened by nearly 40 bps, the biggest single-day rise since December 2008, highlighting stress in the dollar funding markets.
The Federal Reserve responded by announcing a $1.5 billion liquidity injection. As a result, the credit markets may normalize ahead of the weekend, paving the way for gains in EUR/USD.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1209
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.1185
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1037
|Daily SMA50
|1.1047
|Daily SMA100
|1.1069
|Daily SMA200
|1.1102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1056
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0771
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.147
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1606
