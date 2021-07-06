EUR/USD awaits full markets and critical data

- EUR/USD bulls in control and target a deeper retracement of the bearish daily impulse.
- Eurozone data and fuller markets could be the catalyst to get it moving on Tuesday.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1860 within a US dollar subdued environment in Tokyo.
Forex price action is centred elsewhere within the commodity-FX space pertaining to central bank expectations:
RECOMMENDED
Meanwhile, markets were fairly stable during the US Independence Day holiday.
The US dollar was mixed and net little changed against most of the G10 as bulls await the next potential leg to the upside from daily support:
DXY daily chart
Meanwhile, EUR/USD ranged between 1.1851 and 1.1881 overnight as markets focussed on euro area data.
The final euro area services PMI for June rose unexpectedly to 58.3 (expected: 58, prior: 58) which has helped to keep the euro perky within the correction of the daily bearish impulse, as illustrated below.
Moreover, the improvement in the service sector was widespread, with France, Spain and Italy seeing improvements relative to the flash readings.
Looking ahead for the day, the Germany June ZEW investor survey and US June services ISM will be the key economic data related to the pair.
If the June ZEW survey of expectations remains upbeat, then this could add fuel to the current correction of the daily bearish impulse with the economic recovery beginning to materialise.
The reopening and robust consumer spending should drive another strong print in the June ISM services index (market f/c: 63.5), but this is nothing new and is expected.
This could give rise to a bias to the euro bulls for the near term.
EUR/USD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo confluence, the bulls are correcting the bearish impulse from a projected daily support area near 1.1820:
From an hourly perspective, there is a fair bit of work to do from the bulls that still need to test the bear's commitments at resistance near 1.1880:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850
EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.
EUR/USD: Teases falling wedge confirmation above 1.1850
EUR/USD keeps Friday’s bounce off three-month low inside a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The currency major pair attacks the wedge’s resistance line near 1.1870.
Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook
Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed a symmetrical triangle pattern.
ISM Services PMI: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
The ISM Services PMI is set to show a minor decrease to 63.5 points. Post NFP, the inflation component is set to steal the show. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.