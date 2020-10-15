EUR/USD at risk of losing the 1.1720 critical support

Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, notes that Thursday's 4-hour chart is showing that critical support at 1.1720 is in danger as the EUR/USD pair trades at its daily low of 1.1735 at the time of writing.
Key quotes
“Euro/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the 4-hour chart and trades below the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. However, it is still holding above the 100 SMA, so bulls may still hit back.”
“Critical support awaits at 1.1720, which provided support twice in recent weeks. A break below that level opens the door to 1.1685, which was a separator of ranges in late September, followed by 1.1625 and 1.1610.”
“Resistance is at 1.1770, which was a swing high earlier this week, followed by 1.1810 and 1.1830, both high points in October.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1750 amid rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, off the highs seen in previous days. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.30 ahead of the key EU summit
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.30 as EU leaders discuss Brexit talks. While the UK is not abandoning the negotiating table, reports that the EU is toughening its stance are weighing on the pound.
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality
The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.
WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.