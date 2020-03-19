EUR/USD has reached a daily low of 1.0725, now trading in the 1.0800 region. Valeria Bednarik, a Chief Analyst at FXStreet, examines the EUR/USD pair from a technical perspective.
Key quotes
“The short-term picture is bearish, with scope to extend the slump during the upcoming hours.”
“In the 4-hour chart, the pair is currently developing below all of its moving averages, with a firmly bearish 20 SMA, now crossing below the 200 SMA, both around 1.1010.”
“Support levels: 1.0725 1.0780 Resistance levels: 1.0800 1.0835”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
