EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro under heavy selling pressure, trading sub-1.0800 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD broke to fresh multi-year lows as the bear trend remains intact.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0796 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is under strong bearish pressure near 34-month lows. The spot is trading below the 2019 lows. Earlier, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 12.9 in February vs. 5 expected, boosting USD. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below a descending channel while trading well below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. On the second day of the week, the spot had another bear leg to the 1.0800 level while reaching multi-year lows. Sellers are pressuring the 1.0796 support to reach the 1.0752 and 1.0700 price levels. Resistance is seen near the 1.0830, 1.0880 and 1.0925 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.0830, 1.0880, 1.0925
Support: 1.0796, 1.0752, 1.0700
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0792
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.0834
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.1075
Daily SMA100 1.1065
Daily SMA200 1.1113
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0851
Previous Daily Low 1.0829
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0825
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0847
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.086
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0869

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

