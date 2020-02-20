EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro under heavy selling pressure near multi-year lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD remains under heavy bearish pressure near 34-month lows.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0772 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is under heavy selling pressure near 34-month lows. The euro is about to end the day near its low tick. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below a bear channel while trading well below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. This Thursday, the spot remained under heavy pressure near 34-month lows as EUR/USD stays vulnerable below the 1.0772 level. Sellers can target the 1.0750 and 1.0660 levels on the way down. On the flip side, buyers want to regain the 1.0800 level to trade towards a more solid resistance near the 1.0885 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.0800, 1.0828, 1.0885
Support: 1.0772, 1.0750, 1.0660
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0786
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.081
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0955
Daily SMA50 1.1062
Daily SMA100 1.1063
Daily SMA200 1.1109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.081
Previous Daily Low 1.0782
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0799
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0793
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0773
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0764
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0819
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0847

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low

AUD/USD: Bears catch a breath near 11-year low

AUD/USD has been in a 10-pip range between 0.6610-20 for the last five hours following its show of the bears’ rule during Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair currently seesaws near 0.6615 as the Asian traders step forward for Friday’s trading session.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY looks for clear direction around 10-month top above 112.00

USD/JPY looks for clear direction around 10-month top above 112.00

USD/JPY stay modestly changed following its run-up to multi-week high. Downbeat fundamentals at Japan seems to dim its safe-haven appeal, broad US dollar strength adds to the pair’s fuel.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD trading off fresh 2020 highs

XAU/USD trading off fresh 2020 highs

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above the ascending channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1623.79 per ounce on an intraday basis.  

Gold News

WTI pressured back below the $54 handle

WTI pressured back below the $54 handle

The price of a barrel of oil has to lead a bid in the commodity complex this week, with the CRB index taking flight from the 107.80s to fresh intraday highs of 176.06 on Thursday. 

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures