EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro tumbles in 37-month lows and prints largest daily decline since June 2018

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is under heavy bearish pressure while trading in 37-month lows.
  • EUR/USD records its worst daily decline since June 2018
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0662 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD broke to fresh 2020 lows on exceptional USD demand as the spot is trading in 37-month lows. The euro recorded its worst daily decline against the dollar since June 2018. 
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is pressuring the 1.0662 support while under heavy bearish pressure below the main SMAs. Sellers are looking for a break below the above-mentioned level which could introduce scope for an extension down to the 1.0620 and 1.0540 price levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen near the 1.0728, 1.0784 and 1.0850 price levels on the way up.  
 
  
Resistance: 1.0728, 1.0784, 1.0850
Support: 1.0662, 1.0620, 1.0540
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0662
Today Daily Change -0.0251
Today Daily Change % -2.30
Today daily open 1.0913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.1038
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.1096
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1045
Previous Daily Low 1.0802
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0895
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0795
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0677
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0552
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1038
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1282

 

 

