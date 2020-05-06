EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro trading in 7-day lows, challenges 1.0800 figure

EUR/USD is down for a third consecutive day.

EUR/USD is trading in seven-day lows while challenging the 1.0800 figure.

EUR/USD daily chart

Euro/Dollar is trading in a bear trend below its main SMAs on the daily chart. EUR/USD is in 7-day lows, however, still trading within familiar ranges seen last month.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is weakening just below the 1.0800 figure as sellers remain in control. As the downside traction gains momentum the spot could reach lower levels if the sellers overcome the 1.0776 hurdle on the way down. The resistances to watch can be located near 1.0810 and 1.0855 levels.

Resistance: 1.0810, 1.0855, 1.0900

Support: 1.0776, 1.0731, 1.0700

Additional key levels