EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro trades in three-day lows, sub-1.0900 level

  • EUR/USD is down for a second consecutive day.  
  • EUR/USD is challenging an important support at the 1.0837 level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
Euro/Dollar is trading in a bear trend below the main SMAs on the daily chart. However, EUR/USD is trading within familiar ranges seen in April. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke to the downside below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart and reached an important support near 1.0837 level. The market will need to break this level to the downside to continue the bearish traction initiated at the start of the week. The resistances to watch can be located near 1.0882 and 1.0920 levels.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.0882, 1.0920, 1.0973
Support: 1.0837, 1.0804, 1.0775
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0843
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.61
Today daily open 1.0909
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0882
Daily SMA50 1.0965
Daily SMA100 1.1005
Daily SMA200 1.1035
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0981
Previous Daily Low 1.0896
Previous Weekly High 1.1019
Previous Weekly Low 1.081
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0949
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0876
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0843
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0962
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1014
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1047

 

 

