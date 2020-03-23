EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro stays under pressure despite Fed’s QE Infinity, trading sub-1.0800 figure in 37-month lows

  • EUR/USD reaction up to Fed’s QE ‘unlimited’ was short-lived.
  • Resistance can be expected near the 1.0790 and 1.0857 levels.
  • Bears are pressuring the 1.0723 support level ahead of the Asian session.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
After an exceptional decline, EUR/USD is stabilizing near 37-month lows as the Fed announced its largest stimulus ever. The Quantitative Easing could have essentially no limit. “The Federal Reserve will continue to purchase Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions,” the Fed stated.     
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The euro is consolidating losses near monthly lows while trading below the main SMAs. As a matter of fact, the 50 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA which adds to the bearish case. Earlier, bulls attempted a reversal up this Monday (Fed’s QE announced) but met selling interest near the 1.0800 figure. In this context, it seems that only a strong catalyst could help the euro bulls as the sellers remain firmly in control. A break below 1.0723 could lead to more weakness towards the 1.0667 level which is near last week’s lows. If the market loses the above-mentioned level to the downside, the spot could accelerate further toward the 1.0500 figure. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0790, 1.0857, 1.0900
Support: 1.0723, 1.0667, 1.0500
 
 

EUR/USD

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.073
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.0696
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.107
Daily SMA50 1.1022
Daily SMA100 1.1057
Daily SMA200 1.1091
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0831
Previous Daily Low 1.0638
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0757
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0612
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0528
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0419
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0806
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0999

 

 

