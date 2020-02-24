EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro ends session near one-week high, trades near 1.0850 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is bouncing up from 34-month lows.
  • A deeper correction up is underway as bulls are eying the 1.0878 resistance.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
Euro/Dollar is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is bouncing from 34-month lows. The market is challenging the 2019 low. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke below a descending channel and is now reversing from the 1.0800 level. The market is consolidating above the 50 SMA as bulls are looking for a reversal up especially on a break above the 1.0878 resistance en route towards the 1.0923 and 1.0985 levels. Support is seen near and 1.0800 and 1.10754 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.0878, 1.0923, 1.0985
Support: 1.0800, 1.0754 1.0660
 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 as coronavirus fears persist

AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 as coronavirus fears persist

AUD/USD remains nearly unchanged while taking rounds to 0.6600 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair gapped down at the week’s start on coronavirus (COVID-19) fears while weakened on the US dollar recovery afterward.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bears catch a breath below 111.00 as risk aversion awaits fresh direction

USD/JPY bears catch a breath below 111.00 as risk aversion awaits fresh direction

Following its gradual recoveries from 110.33 during the US session on Monday, USD/JPY remains modestly changed to 110.70 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the pair questions the previous two-day declines.

USD/JPY News

Market Crash Hits FX. Here's One Way to Stop the Selloff

Market Crash Hits FX. Here's One Way to Stop the Selloff

Fears of a global pandemic sent equities and currencies tumbling lower. On an intraday basis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points erasing all of this year's gains.

Read more

Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic

Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic

The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800...

Read more

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures