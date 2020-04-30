EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro ends New York session near 1.0950 level

  • EUR/USD breakout following the ECB press conference. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.0972 resistance.  
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
Euro/Dollar is trading in a downtrend below its main SMAs on the daily chart, however, the spot is bounced sharply and tested the 1.0950 level along with the 50 SMA on the daily chart. The break higher happened after the ECB press conference although month-end flows can also be the reason behind the move, according to analysts. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke beyond the 1.0884/1.0900 resistance zone and hit the 1.0972 resistance while trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The strong up move opens the gates to further gains towards the 1.1040 level. Support is expected to emerge near 1.0884/1.0900 turning support and the 1.0845 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0941/1.0972, 1.1040
Support: 1.0884/1.0900, 1.0845,  
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0952
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.73
Today daily open 1.0873
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0862
Daily SMA50 1.0958
Daily SMA100 1.101
Daily SMA200 1.1038
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0886
Previous Daily Low 1.0819
Previous Weekly High 1.0897
Previous Weekly Low 1.0727
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.086
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0833
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0966

 

 

