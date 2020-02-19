EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro embryonic recovery, trades near 1.0800 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD ends the day near its high however the bear trend remains intact for now. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0793 support.
  • Strong resistance is seen near 1.0883 level.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the quote is under bearish pressure near 34-month lows. This Wednesday EUR/USD is ending the day on its high however the bulls will have much more work to do to create a convincing recovery.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
Euro/Dollar broke below a descending channel while trading well below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. On the third day of the week, the quote pressured multi-year lows and had a modest bounce above the 1.0800 level. EUR/USD remains vulnerable below the 1.0793 level as bears want to target the 1.0748 and 1.0725 levels. On the flip side, bulls want to regain the 1.0838 level to trade towards a stronger resistance near 1.0883 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.0838, 1.0883, 1.0917
Support: 1.0793, 1.0748, 1.0725
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.081
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.0796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0969
Daily SMA50 1.1069
Daily SMA100 1.1064
Daily SMA200 1.1111
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0838
Previous Daily Low 1.0785
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0806
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0818
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0775
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0754
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0722
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0828
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.086
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0881

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes

The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900

GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900

Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.

GBP/USD News

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures