EUR/USD around 1.1760 on ZEW, CPI

EUR/USD around 1.1760 on ZEW, CPIBy Pablo Piovano
The shared currency stayed apathetic following the release of the ZEW survey, keeping the trade in the 1.1760 area for the time being.
EUR/USD unchanged on data
The pair kept the familiar range today after the ZEW survey disappointed expectations in both Germany and the euro area.
In fact, German current conditions dropped to 87.0 for the current month and the economic sentiment came in at 17.6 vs. 20.0 initially forecasted.
In the euro area, economic sentiment fell to 26.7 for the same period, down from September’s 31.7 and 34.2 previously estimated.
Still in the bloc, final CPI prints saw consumer prices rising 1.5% in a year to September and 0.4% inter-month. Core prices rose 1.1% YoY and 0.4% on a monthly basis.
In the meantime, the pair stays depressed around session lows in the 1.1760/50 band amidst a broad-based demand for the greenback.
Ahead in the session, US export/import price index is due, seconded by September’s capacity utilization, industrial and manufacturing production, the NAHB index and TIC flows.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.31% at 1.1760 and faces the initial support at 1.1686 (low Oct.6) followed by 1.1662 (low Aug.17) and finally 1.1638 (100-day sma). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1843 (55-day sma) would target 1.1882 (high Oct.12) en route to 1.1911 (high Aug.2).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.