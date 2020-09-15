EUR/USD: Approaching 1.19 on dollar weakness

- EUR/USD trades at 1.1890 versus 1.1860 in early Asia.
- Upbeat China data weighs over the US dollar.
- German Zew survey and Eurozone Labor Cost data could influence the euro.
EUR/USD is again benefitting from the weak tone in the US dollar. The greenback is on the offer with macro data releases, painting a positive picture of the Chinese economy.
Nears 1.19
The pair is trading near 1.1890, representing a 0.22% gain on the day, having picked up a bid at 1.1860 in early Asia.
The upward move gathered steam after China's retail sales and industrial production for August reinforced the narrative that the world's second-largest economy is returning to normal and weighed over the greenback.
The S&P 500 futures are currently up 0.18%. The futures tied to Germany's DAX and UK's FTSE are also flashing green. As such, the dollar could continue to nurse losses in Europe, keeping EUR/USD better bid.
The immediate resistance is seen at 1.1918 (Sept. 10 high), which, if breached, would expose the 2020 high of 1.2011 reached on Sept. 1. On the data front, the focus would be on the Eurozone and German Zew Survey numbers, Eurozone Labor Cost (Q2), scheduled for release at 09:00 GMT.
Euro will likely come under pressure if Labor Costs' growth slows more than expected, reviving disinflation fear. Eurozone's inflation turned negative in August, the official data on Sept. 1 showed.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1890
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1.1867
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1846
|Daily SMA50
|1.1713
|Daily SMA100
|1.14
|Daily SMA200
|1.1208
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1888
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1832
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1918
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1753
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1867
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1918
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
