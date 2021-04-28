EUR/USD approaches 1.2100 after the FOMC statement

- Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged as expected.
- US dollar reacts initially to the upside, then drops.
The EUR/USD dropped to 1.2065 after the Federal Reserve released its statement and then bounced back above 1.2080 area, where it was trading prior to the event. The US central bank offered no major surprises and the dollar appreciated only for a few minutes. Now attention turns to Jerome Powell.
Fed show no big signs
As expected, the Fed kept its monetary y policy unchanged. In the statement, the Fed mentioned the economy and employment have strengthened. The US dollar rose after the release amid higher US yields, but then prices went below pre-Fed levels. The 10-year yield spiked to 1.66% and pulled back later to 1.64%. Now market participants await Chair Powell's press conference.
After the initial run, the US dollar pulled back across the board, as it was the case before the FOMC statement. US stock remains in negative territory.
Follow our live coverage of the FOMC decision and the market reaction.
From a technical perspective, EUR/USD is back again, approaching 1.2100 but still holding below. A break above 1.2100 is needed in order to clear the way to more gain. On the flip side, the immediate support is seen at the daily low at 1.2055 and below at 1.2035. Volatility is expected to remain elevated during Powell’s press conference.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2086
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1941
|Daily SMA50
|1.1955
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2093
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2057
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2079
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2044
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2139
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD choppy under 1.21 after the Fed stays the course
EUR/USD has been trading choppily just below 1.21 after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD rebounds from two-week lows to $1775 ahead of the FOMC
Metals recovered strength during the American session and ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold prices bounced sharply from weekly lows back above $1770. The yellow metal awaits Powell with a positive intraday tone.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.