EUR/USD approaches 1.0850 as USD’s upside impulse fades despite easing dovish Fed bets

- EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0850 as the upside momentum in the USD Index has faded.
- Federal Reserve Powell has anticipated one more interest rate hike this year.
- European Central Bank may continue to raise rates further but at a slower pace.
- EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow range of 1.0818-1.0871 ahead of the German Inflation data.
EUR/USD is looking to stretch its recovery towards the immediate resistance of 1.0850 in the early European session. The major currency pair rebounded from 1.0830 as US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated amid positive market sentiment. A volatile action is highly expected from the shared currency pair ahead of the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data.
S&P500 futures have recovered their entire losses posted in the Asian session and have turned positive as investors are cheering receding fears of United States banking jitters. Acquisition of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) deposits and advances and now discussion over increasing insurance limits for deposits have infused immense confidence in investors that US authorities are taking care of the overall financial system.
The demand for US government bonds is easing further amid anticipation of one more interest rate hike by Fed chair Jerome Powell and ebbing banking turmoil fears, which have raised 10-year US Treasury yields further to 3.59%.
USD Index loses momentum despite easing dovish Federal Reserve bets
The USD Index has shown a decent correction after failing to extend its upside journey to the critical resistance of 103.00. It looks like the USD Index has failed to capitalize on easing dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell anticipated one more rate hike in 2023. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances of an unchanged monetary policy in May have trimmed quickly to 50%.
In March’s monetary policy meeting, Federal Reserve Powell also stated that one more rate hike is still needed after pushing rates to 4.75-5.00%. The discussion looks encouraging about the month when Federal Reserve Powell will put the last nail in the coffin.
For further clarity, US core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data will be keenly watched, which will release on Friday. As per the consensus, monthly core PCE would accelerate by 0.4%, lower than the former expansion of 0.6%. The annual figure is expected to remain steady at 4.7%.
Fears of US banking crisis receded further
US authorities have put their blood and sweat into restoring the confidence of investors in the troubled banking system after the collapse of three mid-size banks. The administration is not considering an expansion of blanket insurance for all deposits but has come forward with more measures.
Bloomberg reported that the private meeting between Federal Reserve Powell and US lawmakers has also discussed the agenda of raising insurance limits for deposits after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. Currently, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) currently insures up to $250,000 per depositor.
On Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr told Senate Banking Committee that the United States banking system is ‘sound and resilient’. He assured investors that the failure of a couple of lenders is unable to lead to a widespread contagion.
German Inflation remains the key
Financial instability inspired by global banking jitters in Eurozone has raised concerns about a further escalation in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB). ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir cited on Wednesday “I think inflation is too high for too long.” He further added that the European Central Bank will consider the financial situation before arriving at the interest rate decision. ECB Kazimir believes “There is a genuine danger that banks will cut back on lending.”
About interest rate guidance, ECB Kazimir is of the view, “We should continue in raising rates, possibly at a slower pace.”
It seems that German HICP data will deliver more clarity about the monetary policy outlook. The street is anticipating monthly German HICP to expand by 0.8% vs. the former release of 1.0%. On an annual basis, German HICP would soften dramatically to 7.5% from the prior release of 9.3%.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is showing immense contraction in volatility ahead of the German inflation data. The shared currency pair is consolidating in a narrow range of 1.0818-1.0871 on an hourly scale. The downside of the major is supported near March 24 low at 1.0714 while the upside is restricted near March 23 high at 1.0930.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0840 has overlapped the asset, which indicates a rangebound structure.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that investors are awaiting a fresh trigger for a decisive move.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0698
|Daily SMA50
|1.073
|Daily SMA100
|1.0639
|Daily SMA200
|1.0338
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0871
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0851
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0764
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
