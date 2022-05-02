EUR/USD approaches 1.0500 as anxiety over Fed’s rate hike sours market mood

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is scaling gradually higher as investors are channelizing their funds into the asset. The asset is establishing above 103.40 on expectations of a mega-rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve. Liquidity in the economy is set to tighten extremely as the Fed is likely to tantalize the massive balance sheet and dictate the roadmap of achieving neutral rates by the end of this year.

The shared currency is facing a lot of pressure against the greenback as the uncertainty ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday has strengthened the negative market sentiment. Risk-perceived currencies are facing a lot of heat while the greenback’s safe-haven appeal is streaming firmly. The euro has been battered to a higher risk of recession as Germany has withdrawn its opposition to an embargo on Russian oil. Germany is ready to prohibit oil imports from Russia by the end of summer. It is worth noting that Europe addresses around 30% of its oil requirements from Russia and finding an alternative won’t be a cakewalk. Therefore, the time lag required to shift to other suppliers would dent the employment in the eurozone .

The EUR/USD pair is scaling lower after a flat opening on Monday. The asset has displayed a bearish open test-drive session as the asset moved strongly higher to 1.0553 posts a flat opening but faced intense selling pressure in the initial few ticks and tumbled below the opening price to a low of 1.0517.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.