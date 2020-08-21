EUR/USD appears to be topping out in the near-term – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out that the balance of risks continues to shift in favour of an overdue correction lower in the EUR/USD pair. They point out that a break under 1.1700 would open the door to a deeper correction lower.
Key Quotes:
“We continue to believe that EUR/USD appears to be topping out in the near-term after it failed to extend its advance above 1.2000 and has since fallen back below 1.1800. The latest IMM positioning report revealed that long EUR positions are at a record high highlighting that market participants have become overly bullish over the outlook for the EUR. Such elevated positioning will both dampen further upside potential and increases the risk of a correction lower.”
“A break below support 1.1700 would open the door to a deeper correction lower. We have highlighted renewed FX instability in Turkey and the increasing spread of COVID in Europe as two potential triggers for a correction, both of which remain in play. The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium could prove a key test in the week ahead. If EUR/USD is unable to break above 1.2000 after a dovish Fed policy signal, it would strongly suggest a lot of the bad news is already priced into the USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data
US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.
GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100
GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.
XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level
Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.
Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs
Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.
WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle
WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.