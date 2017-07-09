EUR/USD appears supported around 1.1900 – Scotiabank

EUR/USD appears supported around 1.1900 – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank, noted EUR/USD stays supported around the 1.1900 area.
Key Quotes
“Spot remains well-supported on dips, as we expected, and the internal dynamics of the current bull trend are favourable – and strengthening. Spot is testing minor resistance at 1.1975 at writing and looks set to extend higher towards the 1.2050/70 area fairly quickly”.
“We see little resistance until the 1.2165/70 zone above here. Intraday support at 1.1900/05 should be firm but a break here will undercut the strength of the bull trend in the short run at least and threaten the mid- 1.18s”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.