EUR/USD appears bearish near-term – Scotiabank

By Pablo Piovano

Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank, remains bearish on the pair in the short-term.

Key Quotes

“The broader technical picture has deteriorated somewhat this week, with spot capped around major resistance above 1.08 (effectively 50% retracement of the Nov-Dec fall) and falling below noted support (now resistance at 1.0740), implying that the Jan correction/consolidation in the EUR trend has ended and the broader downtrend is resuming”.

Short-term price action suggests intraday resistance at 1.0710 and support now at 1.0670 (minor double top trigger – weaker below here intraday for a retest of the low 1.06s area)”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.0796
  • 60% Bullish
  • 33% Bearish
  • 7% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.0772
  • 38% Bullish
  • 50% Bearish
  • 12% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.0477
  • 17% Bullish
  • 79% Bearish
  • 4% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 