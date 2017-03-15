EUR/USD apathetic post-US CPI, near 1.0620

EUR/USD stayed within the recent range around 1.0620 in the wake of the results from the US docket.

EUR/USD muted on US releases

The pair has practically posted no reaction after US inflation figures have matched expectations during last month. In fact, headline CPI rose at an annualized 2.7% and 2.2% stripping Food and Energy costs.

Further data showed US Retail Sales expanding at a monthly 0.1% in February and 0.2% excluding the Autos sector, both readings matching initial estimates.

In addition, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index bettered forecasts for the current month at 16.4, albeit it came in a tad lower than February’s 18.7.

EUR/USD levels to watch

At the moment the pair is advancing 0.22% at 1.0627 facing the next up barrier at 1.0715 (high Mar.13) ahead of 1.0829 (2017 high Feb.2) and finally 1.0873 (high Dec.8 2016). On the downside, a breach of 1.0597 (low Mar.14) would target 1.0591 (20-day sma) en route to 1.0569 (low Mar.10).